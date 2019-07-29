A black moon will rise Wednesday night. What is that, and what will you be able to see?

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California.

A black moon will rise in the sky on Wednesday night.

But unlike a regular moon, you won’t be able to see it: A black moon is the second new moon in a month, according to Accuweather.

In North America, the black moon will rise on Wednesday night, but fall on Thursday in other parts of the world, according to EarthSky.

The moon will pass between the Earth and the sun at 8:12 p.m. Pacific time, that night, so it won’t be visible from Earth, according to NASA.

Since the skies will be darker than usual, it’ll be a good time to try and catch up on some stargazing, according to National Geographic.

The Alpha Capricornid and Delta Aquarid meteor showers will still be going, while the Perseid meteor shower will be ramping up ahead of its peak on Aug. 12, according to Forbes. The Perseids are active until Aug. 24, but their peak will be outshone by the moon.

The best times to try and see the meteors are after midnight and before dawn, according to EarthSky.

If you’re looking for meteors, NASA recommends lying flat on your back in an area away from city lights — and come prepared with a blanket or lawn chair. Look up and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust; then you’ll be able to see the show.

And it’s not just meteors.

Forbes says “great views of the Milky Way are possible” thanks to the moonless night — just make sure to get away from light pollution first.