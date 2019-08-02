Missouri woman who lost dad to suicide spreads love on new billboard: ‘You are enough’

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

A new billboard along a Kansas City highway has words of inspiration to help people who are struggling.

The sign, nine years in the making for a Missouri woman, faces southbound drivers on Highway 71 near downtown.

It has four simple messages.

“You are human. You are loveable. You are strong. You are enough.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nicole Leth, a Kansas City artist and writer, installed the billboard after losing her father to suicide nine years ago, she told KMBC.

“When I was 17 I tragically lost someone who meant the world to me to suicide,” Leth said in a Facebook post. “I made a vow that day that I would spend the rest of my life trying to save a life and prove that love was enough through my art and writing.”

Through her journey, Leth said the most important thing she’s learned is that “you can’t save someone else’s life for them.”

“But you can create a space to encourage, empower, and affirm them to save their own life,” Leth said on Facebook.

That’s why she she saved money to rent the billboard through her work as a yoga teacher and artist, Leth said on a Patreon fundraising page. Leth wants to put up more billboards across the city, but with costs at $1,200 to $4,000 per month, she’s reaching out for help from others, she said on the page.

“There are a lot of people hurting in the world right now, and I hope that this makes a difference, even if just a little bit,” Leth wrote on Facebook. “The greatest, wholehearted transformations start first with radical healing and acceptance of what is.”