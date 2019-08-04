10 dead, including gunman, in Dayton, Ohio, shooting; at least 16 others wounded

Nine people were killed and at least 16 were wounded early Sunday at a shooting near Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street in Dayton's Oregon District, Dayton police Lt. Matt Carper said.

Police were trying to identify the suspect, who was fatally shot by Dayton police officers, he said. The gunman's death was in addition to the nine reported killed. As far as police know, there was only the one suspect, he said.

Police also were trying to determine what motivated the shooter, who Carper said used a long gun with multiple rounds in the 1 a.m. incident.

There were officers on regular patrol in the Oregon District, which Carper called a very popular and usually safe section of the city.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There was "a very short timeline of violence" because the officers were on their regular patrols of the district. "We're very fortunate for that," he said.

Several area police departments responded to a "Signal 99" broadcast asking for all available police to respond to the district. Agents with the FBI and ATF were on scene as well Sunday.

Carper said the Police Department has opened the Convention Center, which is near the Oregon District, for those who were disconnected from their family members and friends during the shooting.

Liz Long, a spokeswoman for Kettering Health Network, said the hospital had received victims from the shooting, but she had no information on numbers or patient conditions yet.