National
Woman uses hot grease on armed burglar, sends him to hospital, Alabama cops say
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
An Alabama woman used hot grease to fend off an armed burglar last week, leaving him with burns that required medical attention, according to police.
Larondrick Macklin is accused of entering a woman’s home in Decatur, Alabama, on Aug. 1, armed with a gun, police wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.
When officers responded to the home on reports of a domestic dispute, their investigation revealed that the woman had “defended herself with a pot containing hot grease” during an altercation in which Macklin “was the primary aggressor,” police said.
Police said Macklin, 31, was hospitalized and then was booked at the Morgan County Jail, WHNT reports.
He was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence on Aug. 2, police said.
Police also released a mugshot, which appears to show the severity of the burns.
Macklin remains in jail on $300,000 bond, according to police.
Comments