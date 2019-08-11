National

Great white shark sighting south of San Francisco prompts warning

A great white shark sighting in Half Moon Bay on the California coast prompted a warning Saturday afternoon to swimmers, The Mercury News reported.

Someone reported seeing the shark a quarter-mile south of Pillar Point Harbor at 1:15 p.m., KGO reported.

No information on the size of the shark was available, according to KNTV.

San Mateo County officials warned swimmers in the area to exercise caution, KPIX reported.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

