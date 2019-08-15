Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife involved in plane crash in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife involved in Tennessee plane crash Dale Earnhardt Jr,, his wife and their daughter were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. No serious injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dale Earnhardt Jr,, his wife and their daughter were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. No serious injuries have been reported.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their year-old daughter, Isla Rose, were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, said on Twitter.

Nobody was hurt, Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told station WJHL. Elizabethton is 14 miles south of Bristol Motor Speedway, where Earnhardt is scheduled to work this weekend as part of NBC’s broadcast team.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” Kelley Earnhardt tweeted. “We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

The family’s two pilots also were involved and were unhurt, Earnhardt Miller said in her tweet.

Those aboard suffered only cuts and abrasions, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was “conscious and talking,” Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told station WCVB. The family’s dog, Gus, also was aboard and was unhurt, according to the sheriff.

The plane ran off the end of a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at about 3:40 p.m., the Carter County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. Investigators had no update on conditions of those involved, according to the post.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, WCVB reported.

Videos posted on Twitter showed the plane’s fuselage cracked in two and a combination of flames and black smoke billowing from the opening. Photos taken later showed the plane was almost fully engulfed in flames.

In a statement to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna Citation “rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 3:40 p.m. today. Preliminary indication is that three people were aboard, they evacuated and no injuries were reported to the FAA.

“The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident,” according to the FAA’s statement.

FAA records show the plane is registered to Mooresville-based JR Motorsports, the NASCAR team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

The busy Highway 91 near the airport was closed to traffic as the plane sat burning, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

Earnhardt’s crash is just the latest in a long line of NASCAR aircraft wrecks.

Several famous drivers, including Hall of Famers Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison, died as a result of aircraft incidents in the 1990s.

Kulwicki was killed when his plane crashed in April 1993, also en route to Bristol Motor Speedway. Two months later, Allison attempted to land his helicopter in the infield of Talladega Superspeedway before it went nose up and crashed. Allison did not survive the injuries he sustained.

In 2004, several Hendrick Motorsports officials perished when a team plane crashed into a mountain near Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. That wreck killed team owner Rick Hendrick’s brother and son, as well as the team’s general manager.

Roush Fenway Racing owner Jack Roush has also been involved in two airplane accidents, once in 2002 and later in 2010, but survived both.

Earnhardt transitioned to the broadcast booth in 2018 after 18 full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, the highest level of stock car racing. There, Earnhardt emerged as not only one of the sport’s most talented drivers, but also its most marketable.

Following his father’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Earnhardt went on to win NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award 15 times. His streak, which ran consecutively from 2003 until his retirement in 2017, fell one short of the record held by Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

When fellow NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick left the sport in recent seasons, Earnhardt emerged as the face of NASCAR. He also served as racing’s public voice of sorts, speaking out about social justice issues.

Earnhardt reached that status without ever winning a championship at NASCAR’s highest level. He did win 26 races over the course of his career, including the prestigious Daytona 500 twice.

Earnhardt announced that he would be retiring from full-time Cup Series racing in 2017 because of concerns about previous head injuries and wanting to start a family. Earnhardt remains active in the sport as a race analyst for NBC.