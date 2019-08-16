Shooting near Alabama campus kills 2, injures 3

A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus left two people dead and three others with injuries.

Gunfire broke out Thursday night near Alabama State University in Montgomery. A statement from President Quinton T. Ross says the shooting occurred at a business close to the school.

Montgomery police say one man died at the scene and another died at a hospital.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams tells the Montgomery Advertiser two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with a wound that isn't life-threatening.

Authorities haven't announced any arrests or identified the victims.

The president's statement says Alabama State is working with police to determine what happened.