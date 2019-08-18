7-year-old bouncing on sofa falls head-first from 2nd-story window, L.A. officials say

Children falling from windows is surprisingly frequent. Here’s some tips to prevent them Dr. Brian Johnston, chief of pediatrics at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, offers advice to prevent young children from falling out of windows. Harborview sees 40 to 50 children each year for injuries sustained in such falls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Brian Johnston, chief of pediatrics at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, offers advice to prevent young children from falling out of windows. Harborview sees 40 to 50 children each year for injuries sustained in such falls.

A 7-year-old girl plunged head-first out a second-story window Saturday afternoon while bouncing on a couch, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Firefighters say the girl landed on her head on the concrete below after falling about 15 feet, KTLA reported. She’s hospitalized in grave condition.

The girl had been in the care of her aunt in a second-story Koreatown apartment when she fell from the couch through a screen and out the open window shortly before 1 p.m., according to the station.

“Survey the home for hazards and make sure no furniture children can climb on is near a window,” said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 2011 study found about 5,100 children are injured each year in the United States by falls from windows, WebMD reported. Injuries range from cuts and bruises to fatal head injuries.

Falls from windows are most common in spring and summer, when windows are more likely to be open, the study found.

SHARE COPY LINK A distracted woman looking at her phone fell through the open cellar hatch of a window shop in Plainfield, New Jersey, on June 8. News reports said the woman was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”