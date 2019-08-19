National
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in popular NC beach town, officials say
If you spent time on the North Carolina coast this weekend, you could get a $1 million windfall.
That’s because a winning lottery ticket was sold in Emerald Isle, a beach town that’s popular with tourists, officials say.
Someone recently bought the lucky Cash 5 ticket at Coastal Mart, according to the NC Education Lottery.
The ticket “matched all five numbers” and beat nearly one-in-a-million odds, the lottery said Monday in a news release.
The jackpot winner has about 6 months to claim the prize, which totals $1,112,709, officials say.
The lottery says sales from Cash 5 and other games help to benefit education.
