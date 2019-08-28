16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed Atlantic

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg addresses the media during a news conference in Plymouth, England. Thunberg has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, before dawn, Thunberg tweeted, "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead." AP Photo

A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.

On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted , "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead."

She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on the way to New York. They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane's gas emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she's led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She is also set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.