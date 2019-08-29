Woman in wheelchair tries to lure student into car with 2 men, Texas officials say

A woman tried to lure a San Antonio high school student to a car with two men, school officials say. Google Maps

School officials in Texas are asking parents and students to stay on high alert after a troubling incident during school pick-up on Wednesday.

Students at Fox Technical High School in San Antonio were outside in a designated area waiting to be picked up after school when a woman in a wheelchair asked for some help, officials said, according to WOAI.

The woman claimed to be blind and asked a student to help her cross the street to a nearby bus stop, KENS reported. The student helped the woman, who then tried to lure the student to a black pick-up truck with two men inside, officials say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers.

Uncomfortable, the student declined and left, but not before watching the woman stand up out of her wheelchair and approach the truck, the news outlet reported.

The student notified the school, and the San Antonio Independent School District contacted authorities and sent a letter to parents detailing the incident, San Antonio Express-News reported.

“We will be reviewing this situation and safety procedures with campus faculty, staff and students,” the letter said, according to the newspaper. “We ask that you remind your student of the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to an adult immediately.”