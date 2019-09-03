10 Things to Know for Today

CORRECTS FROM CANAL TO ROAD - A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HURRICANE STILL DEVASTATING BAHAMAS

Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the islands, killing at least five people with 21 injured airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard. People in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard.

2. TRAGIC SCUBA DIVING HOLIDAY

At least 25 people were confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a boat fire near an island off the Southern California coast.

3. BREXIT SHOWDOWN AS DEADLINE NEARS

Opposition parties are challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 even without a deal.

4. WHERE RISING TENSIONS COULD LEAD TO CONFRONTATIONS

The U.S. Navy is trying to put together a new coalition to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran in the Persian Gulf. Experts say an "accidental escalation" of hostilities is a plausible scenario.

5. NEIGHBOR: GUNMAN WAS 'VIOLENT, AGGRESSIVE'

The man who carried out a deadly West Texas shooting rampage "was on a long spiral of going down," the FBI says.

6. SELL YOUR WEAPONS HERE

New Zealand is buying back tens of thousands of guns from owners. Laws banning military-style semi-automatics were rushed through after a lone gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques in March.

7. CHECKING IF CASH GIVEAWAYS WORK

An experiment testing the impact of "universal basic income," an old idea getting new life thanks to the 2020 presidential race, is underway in a California city.

8. IN SYRIA, RESILIENCE AMID TRAGEDIES

A father, whose loss of 9-month-old twins in a poison gas attack in April 2017 was seen around the world in viral videos, is still facing hardship caused by his country's civil war, now in its ninth year.

9. NO LAUGHING MATTER

Comic actor Kevin Hart's wife says he's "going to be just fine" following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.

10. AVICII'S MUSIC TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH

A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late DJ and producer is being organized in Sweden.