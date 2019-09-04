National Rifle Association is a ‘domestic terrorist’ organization, San Francisco rules

‘Firearms are part of a health problem.’ UC Davis ER doctor on role of physicians in gun discussion Noted gun violence expert Dr. Garen Wintemute talks about why gun ownership is a medical issue that doctors need to discuss with patients on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The UC Davis emergency room doctor also has good news for Californians on the issue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Noted gun violence expert Dr. Garen Wintemute talks about why gun ownership is a medical issue that doctors need to discuss with patients on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The UC Davis emergency room doctor also has good news for Californians on the issue.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorist” organization, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“The NRA exists to spread disinformation, and knowingly puts guns into the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us,” said Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who wrote the resolution, KTVU reported.

A response from the NRA calls the resolution a “ludicrous stunt” and “an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” according to the station.

Supervisors unanimously adopted the resolution, which also calls on the city and county to “take every reasonable step to limit” organizations that do business with San Francisco from also working with the NRA, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The resolution calls on San Francisco officials to reach out to other cities and states to lobby for similar resolutions, KTVU reported.

“The board is wasting taxpayer dollars to declare five million law-abiding Americans domestic terrorists, and it’s shameful,” said NRA spokesperson Amy Hunter, KQED reported.