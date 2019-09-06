Nine lives? ‘Super friendly’ cat survives being shot in the face, New Mexico cops say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

They say cats have “nine lives” — if that is the case, an Albuquerque cat named Vespa used one of its lives after surviving a gunshot to the face, according to multiple reports.

Vespa, according to KRQE, frequented Solid Tech Performance, an auto body shop in the New Mexico city. But owner Sean Stanford was not too fond of the cat, the outlet reported.

Employees of the shop told KOAT-7 that Stanford “came to the shop with a rifle and shot the cat twice in the face.”

“He’s a super friendly cat and someone shoots him -- that’s like…you are going to make me cry,” Albuquerque Animal Welfare veterinarian Kathryn Stutzman-Rodriguez told KOAT-7. “It’s so awful.”

Vespa had undergone multiple surgeries and is scheduled for at least one more. Then, according to Stutzman-Rodriguez, adoption will become an option in two weeks, she told KOAT-7.

Stanford now faces two felonies, including negligent use of a firearm and animal cruelty, according to KRQE.

A portion of the cat’s jaw had to be removed during surgery, per KRQE.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare released a statement to Facebook thanking all involved, including the Albuquerque Police Department.

“The medical team is helping another needy homeless pet from the community,” the statement on Facebook read. “The amount of care provided to Vespa has been extraordinary and will continue to make sure he has the best outcome possible.

“Also we cannot thank APD enough for taking this case and pushing towards prosecution,” it continued. “The partnership between APD and our field division has never been stronger.”