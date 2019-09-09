AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Plan for Taliban meeting latest bold Trump gamble to unravel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's weekend tweet canceling secret meetings at Camp David with the Taliban and Afghan leaders just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is the latest example of a commander in chief willing to take a big risk in pursuit of a foreign policy victory only to see it dashed.

What had seemed like an imminent deal to end the war has unraveled, with Trump and the Taliban blaming each other for the collapse of nearly a year of U.S.-Taliban negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

The insurgents are promising more bloodshed. The Afghan government remains mostly on the sidelines of the U.S. effort to end America's longest war. And as Trump's reelection campaign heats up, his quest to withdraw the remaining 14,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan remains unfulfilled — so far.

Trump said he axed the Camp David meetings and called off negotiations because of a recent Taliban bombing near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that killed a U.S. service member, even though nine other Americans have died since June 25 in Taliban-orchestrated violence. But the deal started unraveling days earlier after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani postponed his trip to Washington and the Taliban refused to travel to the U.S. before a deal was actually signed, according to a former senior Afghan official.

Trump's secret plan for high-level meetings at the presidential retreat in Maryland resembled other bold, unorthodox foreign policy initiatives — with North Korea, China and Iran — that the president has pursued that have yet to bear fruit.

___

US priest accused of abusing boys for decades in Philippines

TALUSTUSAN, Philippines (AP) — The American priest's voice echoed over the phone line, his sharp Midwestern accent softened over the decades by a gentle Filipino lilt. On the other end, recording the call, was a young man battered by shame but anxious to get the priest to describe exactly what had happened in this little island village.

"I should have known better than trying to just have a life," the priest said in the November 2018 call. "Happy days are gone. It's all over."

But, the young man later told the Associated Press, those days were happy only for the priest. They were years of misery for him, he said, and for the other boys who investigators say were sexually assaulted by Father Pius Hendricks.

His accusations ignited a scandal that would shake the village and reveal much about how allegations of sex crimes by priests are handled in one of the world's most Catholic countries.

He was just 12 — a new altar boy from a family of tenant farmers anxious for the $1 or so he'd get for serving at Mass — when he says Hendricks first took him into the bathroom of Talustusan's little rectory and sexually assaulted him.

___

Dorian lashes east Canada, then weakens heading out to sea

TORONTO (AP) — The storm that already walloped the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina lashed at far-eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds for much of Sunday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people before weakening and heading into the North Atlantic.

Dorian had hit near the city of Halifax Saturday afternoon, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a huge construction crane and uprooting trees. There were no reported deaths in Canada, though the storm was blamed for at least 50 elsewhere along its path.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the post-tropical cyclone was centered about 375 miles (600 kilometers) north of Cape Race, Newfoundland, late Sunday. Its top sustained winds continued at to 60 mph (95 kph), after being above the 74 mph threshold of hurricane force earlier in the day. It was heading to the east-northeast, roughly up the St. Lawrence River, at 24 mph (39 kph).

The storm swept over northwestern Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador during the afternoon and moved out over the cold waters of the Labrador Sea during the night.

Nova Scotia officials asked people in the province to stay off the roads so crews could safety remove trees and debris and restore power.

___

___

Congress returns to McConnell's legislative 'graveyard'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing criticism that the Senate has become little more than what one member calls an "expensive lunch club," Congress returns for the fall session Monday with pressure mounting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to address gun violence, election security and other issues.

The Kentucky Republican has promised a "Grim Reaper" strategy focused on burying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's legislative priorities, but without a robust GOP agenda it could prove unsatisfying for lawmakers facing restive voters ahead of 2020 elections.

President Donald Trump has not fully explained what he'd like to see Congress accomplish, particularly on gun control, and McConnell is reluctant to venture too far, beyond confirming the White House's administrative and judicial nominees.

That leaves big-ticket legislative victories highly unlikely as Pelosi's Democratic House churns out bills, the Republican Senate takes a pass, and the legislative calendar folds into campaign season.

"Senate Democrats must work to increase pressure on Leader McConnell to stop burying bills he doesn't like in his graveyard and to get the Senate working again," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to colleagues.

___

Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity to push for democratic reforms after violent weekend clashes in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

The silent protest comes as the Hong Kong government condemned the "illegal behavior of radical protesters" and warned the U.S. to stay out of its affairs.

Thousands of demonstrators held a peaceful march Sunday to the U.S. Consulate to seek Washington's support, but violence erupted later in the day in a business and retail district as protesters vandalized subway stations, set fires and blocked traffic, prompting police to fire tear gas.

Hong Kong's government agreed last week to withdraw an extradition bill that sparked a summer of protests, but demonstrators want other demands to be met, including direct elections of city leaders and an independent inquiry into police actions.

Protesters in their Sunday march appealed to President Donald Trump to "stand with Hong Kong" and ensure Congress pass a bill that proposes economic sanctions and penalties on Hong Kong and China officials who are found to be suppressing democracy and human rights in the city.

___

Israeli PM's former protege could now bring his downfall

JERUSALEM (AP) — Avigdor Lieberman entered Israeli politics as a loyal protégé of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Now, the maverick politician could be the one to topple his former mentor.

Lieberman, a burly, tough-talking immigrant from the former Soviet Union, forced Israel's unprecedented second election of the year and is poised to be the kingmaker again.

Polls suggest Netanyahu won't be able to form a coalition government without Lieberman's support.

Lieberman has played hard to get.

"I don't have to join at any cost," he told Channel 12 news over the weekend. "The prime minister's policy is simply submission to terrorism."

___

Britain's Brexit heartland seethes at delay and 'betrayal'

BOSTON, England (AP) — Like its American namesake, the English town of Boston has a reputation for rebellion.

Three years ago, almost 76% of voters in this eastern England town opted, against the government's advice, to leave the European Union, the highest pro-Brexit vote in the U.K. With Britain's departure delayed and politicians deadlocked, Bostonians now feel frustration, fatigue and even fury. And they warn Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he will be out of a job if he breaks his vow that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, come what may.

"It's a shambles," retired truck driver Mick Phoenix said. "It's disgusting and, to be frank, verging on treason. They're going against the will of the people."

Julia Barber, shopping at the town's open-air market, is also frustrated with lawmakers who voted last week to block Johnson's bid to leave the EU without a deal, and rejected the prime minister's call for a snap election.

"We can't get anywhere. They are just blocking everything," she said. "The whole country's in limbo."

___

British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it has had to cancel almost all flights as a result of a pilots' 48-hour strike over pay.

In a statement Monday, the airline said it had "no way of predicting how many (pilots) would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly."

As a result, it said it had "no option but to cancel nearly 100%" of its flights.

BA said it stands ready to return to talks with pilots' union Balpa and that it is offering affected customers full refunds or the option to rebook.

BA said in a statement: "We understand the frustration and disruption Balpa's strike action has caused our customers. After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this."

___

Brady starts his 20th season by beating Steelers 33-3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots trolled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and then blew them out Sunday night.

A day after the acquiring former Steelers malcontent Antonio Brown, the reigning Super Bowl champions showed they might not even need him, getting 341 yards and three touchdown passes from 42-year-old Tom Brady to beat Pittsburgh 33-3.

"Well, he's the best in the world," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "There's a reason he's the best when he's out there doing his thing."

Phillip Dorsett caught two touchdown passes, including a 58-yard score, and Josh Gordon — another receiver who wore out his welcome elsewhere — caught one TD pass. On the night New England unveiled its sixth NFL championship banner, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman caught six passes for 83 yards and also completed a throw to help the Patriots begin their title defense.

No one has won back-to-back NFL titles since New England did it in 2003 and '04.