Knife-wielding man runs into Oklahoma hospital, hides in women’s bathroom, police say
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested after police say he for threatenedto take hostages inside a hospital, according to KFOR-TV.
On Wednesday, police were called to the 3900 block of South Western Ave after 911 dispatchers got what they describe as a “strange” call, the outlet reported.
The man, now identified as Donald Ashcraft, 51, allegedly told dispatchers he planned to “walk in someplace and take hostages, possibly a child”, KOKH reported.
Police told KOKH they notified Southwest Medical Center security officers to make them “aware of the situation and placed the hospital on lockdown.” Ashcraft, who police say had a knife, was found hiding in the third floor women’s bathroom.
Oklahoma City Police say he was taken into custody, according to News 9. .
“No injuries were reported,” per the outlet.
