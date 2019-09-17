Embattled mayor faces preliminary election in Massachusetts

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, left, speaks beside his attorney Kevin Reddington outside the federal courthouse in Boston after his appearance on bribery, extortion and fraud charges. Correia, who faces multiple federal corruption charges, is confronting a new challenge - surviving a preliminary election. Correia is on the Fall River mayoral ballot for Tuesday, Sept. 17 along with Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. AP Photo

A Massachusetts mayor facing multiple federal corruption charges is confronting a new challenge — surviving a preliminary election.

Jasiel Correia is on Tuesday's Fall River mayoral ballot along with Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The 27-year-old Correia pleaded not guilty this month to extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies. He's also pleaded not guilty to federal charges he defrauded investors in a smartphone app he was developing.

The city council last week voted to remove Correia temporarily from office. But Correia has refused to leave, saying the council lacks the authority.

Coogan is a two-time school committee member. Scott-Pacheco is a community advocate.