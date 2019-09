Dillinger family members apply again to exhume his grave

FILE - This file photo shows Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives. The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on John Dillinger that would have included the exhumation of the 1930s gangster's Indianapolis gravesite. A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman says The History Channel is no longer involved in the Dillinger documentary. Silberman says the network won't comment on why it has withdrawn from the project. The planned exhumation of Dillinger's grave is the subject of a lawsuit. Indiana State Archives

Family members of 1930s gangster John Dillinger have submitted a new application to exhume his Indianapolis gravesite.

The Indiana State Department of Health said it received the latest application Tuesday.

Dillinger's family first applied to exhume the remains in July as part of a planned History Channel documentary. The deadline to exhume and return the remains was Sept. 16, and the exhumation did not occur.

The History Channel last week dropped out of a planned documentary on Dillinger that would have included the exhumation. Family members said they have evidence Dillinger's body may not be buried in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cemetery officials object to the exhumation, saying it would be disruptive. Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery last month, seeking a court order to gain access to the grave. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.