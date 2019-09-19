AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone to take photos of a forest fire in Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities have arrested 185 people suspected of starting forest fires that are spreading a thick, noxious haze around Southeast Asia, police said Monday. AP Photo

Forest fires rage in Indonesia, sending noxious haze around Southeast Asia.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a man braves tear gas fired by police in Hong Kong as violence flares anew during ongoing protests.

In India, people move on boats past submerged houses on the River Ganges, where heavy monsoon rains have caused floods that have forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

In Nepal, a priest covers the ears of a girl revered as a living goddess as soldiers fire a gun as a part of rituals during the Indra Jatra festival.

