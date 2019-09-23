The Latest: Tropical storms approaching Puerto Rico, Bermuda

The latest on tropical weather (all times local):

2 a.m.

Tropical Storm Karen is slowly moving northwestward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea, while Tropical Storm Jerry moves north-northwestward over the western Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Monday that Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday. Ken is around 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of St. Vincent and 315 miles (505 kilometers) south-southeast of St. Croix, with top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Meanwhile, Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda on Tuesday night. Jerry's top sustained winds are near 65 mph (105 kph) with gradual gusts. The storm is around 365 miles (590 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda and is moving north-northwestward at 9 mph (15 kph).

11 p.m.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda because of approaching Tropical Storm Jerry.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday night that tropical storm-force winds are possible in Bermuda late Tuesday. It says Jerry's about 370 miles (590 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda and clocking top sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). It's moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) and expected to pass near Bermuda late Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Karen is forecast to approach Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday, threatening heavy rains and flash floods in those islands. At 11 p.m. Sunday, Karen was about 330 miles (530 kilometers) south-southeast of St. Croix packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). Karen's moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

8 p.m.

Tropical Storm Karen is forecast to approach Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands in coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karen formed Sunday and should be near those islands by Tuesday, bearing a threat of heavy rains and flash flooding.

It adds the tropical storm is now buffeting parts of the southern Windward Islands with high winds and heavy rain

On Sunday evening, the core of the tropical storm was about 105 miles (170 kilometers) northwest of Grenada. It has top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

5 p.m.

Tropical Storm Karen is continuing to spread blustery winds and flooding rains around the southern Windward Islands.

Karen formed earlier Sunday and is now about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Grenada. The National Hurricane Center said the storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) as of Sunday afternoon and was expected to approach Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday. Forecasters say the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains and flash flooding to those islands on its approach.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jerry is raising the risk of tropical storm-force winds as it moves closer to Bermuda. But forecasters say it's still too early to determine what impacts Jerry may have on Bermuda. At 5 p.m. Sunday, Jerry's center was located about 405 miles (655 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda. Jerry has top sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

2 p.m.

Tropical Storm Karen is moving into the southeastern Caribbean Sea, pushing gusty winds and heavy rains across the southern Windward Islands.

Karen became the 11th named storm of the current Atlantic hurricane season earlier Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, its center was located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Grenada. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Karen has top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch now covers the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Forecasts say Karen will cross the eastern Caribbean between now and Monday and is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

The hurricane center says it expects the storm to change little in strength over the coming 48 hours.

12:10 p.m.

The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, suggesting tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 12 hours.

A tropical storm watch also was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

By midday Sunday, Karen was moving toward the west-northwest around 13 mph (20 kph), and a northwest turn was expected Monday.

The storm was expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.