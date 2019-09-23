‘Go Trump #MAGA’ on high school scoreboard to stay after outcry, Alabama district says

Trump in North Carolina: ‘We are going to keep on winning, winning, winning’ President Donald Trump closes his speech in Faytteville, NC while campaigning for 9th Congressional candidate Dan Bishop Monday night Sept. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump closes his speech in Faytteville, NC while campaigning for 9th Congressional candidate Dan Bishop Monday night Sept. 9, 2019.

A sign with “GO TRUMP #MAGA” on a high school scoreboard in Limestone County, Alabama, can stay despite opposition, the school district decided, according to multiple reports.

The school system has a policy banning political signs on district property, but the Limestone County School Board decided last week to let the sign stay, WHNT reports.

A sign next to a high school scoreboard that says “Go Trump #MAGA” can stay, an Alabama school district said recently. Facebook

Veep Electrical Service Inc. bought the advertisement next to the scoreboard as the company does each year to support the school teams in northern Alabama, but added the “Go Trump” message for the first time this year, according to The News Courier.

“Frankly, I’m amazed at the fact I’m standing here today,” Veep owner Skip Van Pamel told the school board recently, the newspaper reports.

“I’m standing here today to defend a sign that not only advertises my business but expresses our support for the president of the United States,” Van Pamel said, according to The News Courier.

Ken Hines, with the Limestone County Democrats, disagreed.

He said “we don’t believe that either party should have signs in schools, endorsing candidates or endorsing political parties,” according to WHNT.

“It would be an affront to logic to say that ‘Go Trump #MAGA’ is not a political sign,” he said, according to the station.

In a Facebook post, James Hickman said he addressed the school board to oppose the sign.

“This sign represents paid partisan political speech displayed 365 days a year on public school property. Are any of you really okay with that? Trump supporters, how will you feel when the inevitable partisan opposing sign goes up with the message ‘IMPEACH TRUMP?’ he said on social media.