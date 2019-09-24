Buc-ee’s gas station coffee rated king in Texas and whole US. How about your favorite?

How to make Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino at home Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino may be hard to find, but you can make a healthier, better-tasting version at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino may be hard to find, but you can make a healthier, better-tasting version at home.

A study completed by GasBuddy has named the Texas chain Buc-ee’s as the top gas station coffee chain in the country for the third consecutive year.

“On the state level, there is a tie: Penn.-based Wawa and Okla.-based QuikTrip captured the top spot in six states each, followed by Mass.-based Cumberland Farms with the best brew in five Northeastern states,” the app reported.

“Gas station convenience store brands across the country have been quick to include offerings that are competitive with national coffee brands, including sourcing premium coffee beans and making handcrafted espresso beverages,” wrote Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “Given the recent surge in on-demand, convenience-driven retail, it’s clear that the one-stop-shop for gas and a fresh cup of coffee is appealing to American drivers.”

The study looked at “more than 2 million gas station coffee ratings and reviews in the GasBuddy app from April 2016 to August 2019 to determine the highest rated gas station coffee brands in each state.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to the application, convenience stores “are the destination of choice for 165 million U.S. customers each day, resulting to $242 billion of in-store sales in 2018.* The GasBuddy study confirmed that packaged beverages — which includes carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, water, sports drinks, juices and teas — are impulse buys: 65% said their beverage purchases are typically unplanned before getting to the store.”