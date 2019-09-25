2 middle school girls charged with racist attack on bus

Two middle-school students face charges after the mother of a 10-year-old girl reported her daughter was beaten and subjected to racist taunts on a school bus in northern New York.

WWNY reports that Gouverneur village police charged two white girls, ages 10 and 11, with harassment for an attack against a 10-year-old African American girl earlier this month. The 11-year-old was also charged with assault as a hate crime. The case will be handled in family court.

The 28-year-old bus monitor, who is white, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for not intervening.

Police say the victim suffered a black eye, a bruised knee and pulled-out hair.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he's directing the state Division of Human Rights to investigate.