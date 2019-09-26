Woman’s bean dip treat for coworkers had a secret ingredient — meth, Oregon cops say

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Employees at an Oregon market discovered the bean dip prepared for them by a coworker contained a little something extra — methamphetamine, KPTV reported.

Cassandra Ani Medina-Hernandez, 38, of Albany faces charges including delivery of methamphetamine and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies say one of her coworkers at Jefferson Thriftway reported feeling ill Sept. 9 after eating bean dip Medina-Hernandez prepared at the store’s deli, The Salem Statesman Journal reported.

The woman went to a hospital, where doctors told her she may have consumed meth, KPTV reported. A second coworker also reported eating the dip.

The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication that any customers were served contaminated dip, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Deputies arrested Medina-Hernandez on Wednesday at a probation office, The Salem Statesman Journal reported. She has previous convictions for delivering and possessing methamphetamine, assault and robbery.