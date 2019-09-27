North Carolina man suspected of drunk driving dies after 7-hour standoff, sheriff says

A 67-year-old man in North Carolina died in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies after a lengthy standoff Wednesday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Deputies in North Carolina tried to pull over a 67-year-old man suspected of drunk driving, media outlets report.

After a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement, he was dead.

“Haywood Allan Cannon, 67-year-old white male of 161 Booth Lane, Jacksonville, was pronounced deceased after barricading himself inside his home and firing a weapon in the direction of law enforcement, who returned fire,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday.

A state Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull Cannon over on Highway 111 Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier release.

Cannon was suspected of driving under the influence, WITN reported.

But he refused to stop, the Sheriff’s Office said. What followed was a “low-speed chase” to his residence, according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

“When he got out of his vehicle, he had a rifle with him,” N.C. Highway Patrol Troop Commander Chris Morton said, the newspaper reported.

Cannon then barricaded himself inside the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Highway Patrol, the sheriff’s tactical team, Jacksonville Police Department’s SWAT team and Col. Chris Thomas all responded to the scene, the press release states.

At 7 p.m., after “lengthy negotiations and attempts to end the situation peacefully,” the Sheriff’s Office said Cannon fired at law enforcement.

They reportedly responded in kind, and he died on the scene. Nobody else was hurt.

Thomas called in District Attorney Ernie Lee at 7:11 p.m., according to the release, at which point they both requested an investigation into the officer-involved shooting by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

“Upon completion of the investigation, reports will be provided to the district attorney for review as to use of force,” the press release states.

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office said in a separate statement that the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The SBI investigation and the deputy’s leave are both considered “standard operational procedure,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

