Public invited to funeral for veteran who had no family

A Florida funeral home is inviting the public to attend the funeral of an 80-year-old Army veteran who had no immediate family.

Legacy Options funeral director Michael Hoyt tells news outlets that a social media post about the man's funeral led to an overwhelming response. He says hundreds of people have pledged to attend Edward K. Pearson's service at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday.

The Miami Herald reports Pearson served in the Army from 1962 to 1964 before being honorably discharged. He then became an engineer and worked for Marriott Hotel Services Inc.

Hoyt says Pearson died Aug. 31 and no one claimed his remains.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pearson will be interred with full military honors.