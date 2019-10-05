Sheriff: Florida officer shoots suspect outside a Walmart

Authorities say a police officer in Florida shot and killed a man outside a Walmart after the suspect sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the officer fired three shots at the man.

Chief of investigations T.K. Waters said Saturday that a Walmart employee told the officer the man was creating a disturbance. Waters says store employees warned the man had been seen armed in the store on previous occasions.

The suspect walked out of the store, and as the officer approached, he crouched down as if he were hiding something. Waters says he turned toward the officer and sprayed him in the face and body with an unknown substance.

The officer was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.