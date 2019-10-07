Video: Bear finds a soccer ball in NC backyard and has more fun than you can imagine

SHARE COPY LINK

A bear showed off its soccer skills for a North Carolina family, an adorable video shows.

The bear got a hold of a soccer ball in the family’s yard in Asheville on Wednesday evening, and Angela Baldwin captured a video of it having the best time playing with it.

Baldwin said she was taking the video from her deck, far away from the bear.

The bear can be seen grabbing the soccer ball in its mouth and flinging it around the yard.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He’s so cute,” someone in the background says.

At one point, the bear runs away and climbs a tree, but then decides it wasn’t done playing. So it goes back to the ball and continues throwing and chasing it around the yard.

“That is hilarious,” another person says.

It then grabs the soccer ball in its mouth and tumbles back into the woods at the end of the video.

Baldwin told the Asheville Citizen Times that the family is careful about attracting bears.

“We’re careful about no bird feeders,” Baldwin said, according to the Citizen Times. “Didn’t think about soccer balls being an attraction.”

She told the news outlet the family usually sees a bear once a year.

“It’s weird how we thought the bear was so cute, but (we were) strangely feeling a little scared too,” Baldwin said, according to the Citizen Times. “We routinely play in our backyard with all the grandkids.”