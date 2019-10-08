Serial killer sketches mysterious woman he says he killed 40 years ago in SC, FBI says

SHARE COPY LINK

A serial killer who says he murdered a woman in South Carolina has also provided a glimpse into her identity, officials say.

Convicted murderer Samuel Little drew a sketch that depicts a black female with short, curly hair, according to the image the Federal Bureau of Investigation shared Sunday.

Little, now 79, says he strangled the mysterious victim sometime between 1977 and 1982, federal authorities say. The woman was about 28 years old at the time, according to the agency.

“Charleston Police say Little said he left the woman in a field near a military base and near a major highway in the Charleston area,” WCSC reports. “They checked case files and none of the homicides during that period match the account.”

Though Little described a Charleston murder, officials haven’t “definitively” confirmed his confession, the FBI says.

It’s not the only time he has spilled the beans to law enforcement.

“Little has confessed to 93 murders, and FBI crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible,” officials say.

So far, more than half of the confessions have been confirmed, according to the agency.

And with cases believed to range from 1970 to 2005, Little has been dubbed the “most prolific serial killer in U.S. history,” authorities say.

He was convicted on three counts of murder in California in 2014, before he told officials about crimes across the country, the FBI says.

After Little confessed last year, several South Carolina agencies reviewed their old cases, The Island Packet and The State reported. Among those that investigated were the Columbia Police Department and sheriff’s offices in Beaufort and Richland counties.

The Charleston drawing is the only one on the FBI website that has ties to South Carolina.

Federal agents encourage anyone with information to contact tips.fbi.gov or 800-225-5324.

