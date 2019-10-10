Fifth-grader airlifted to hospital after fall from swing at school, SC officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A South Carolina fifth-grader was airlifted to the hospital after a fall on the school playground, media outlets report.

The child was on a swing Thursday at Concord Elementary School in Anderson when teachers say he took a “bad-looking fall,” Kyle Newton, Anderson School District 5 spokesperson, told the Anderson Independent Mail.

The boy was unresponsive after the fall, and paramedics were called to the playground, FOX Carolina reported.

The child was then airlifted to the hospital by a Life Flight helicopter, according to WYFF.

School officials went to Greenville Memorial Hospital with the boy, and his parents were told what happened, the Independent Mail reported.

Several teachers were on the playground at the time, but it’s unclear what happened leading up to the fall, according to the Independent Mail.

Officials have not released information about the child’s condition, according to WYFF.