Pilot found dead after plane crash near North Carolina airport, sheriff says

One man is dead after a small plane crashed near a private airstrip in North Carolina, according to multiple reports.

The two-seater plane crashed near a landing strip outside of Vass, North Carolina, killing the pilot, The Southern Pines Pilot reports.

The pilot, 66-year-old Charles Grant Fitzgerald, Jr., “was the lone passenger in a two-seater aircraft,” according to The Sandhills Sentinel.

“After an extensive search of the area, Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation, located the wreckage in a heavily wooded area off of Cranes Creek Road in the Cameron-Vass area of Moore County,” the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, according to CBS 17.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, The Sentinel reports.

FAA records show Fitzgerald is licensed to fly a single-engine plane and had his last medical clearance for his pilot’s license in July 2018.

His address listed on his pilot license is adjacent to a grass landing strip listed as Rooster Field in Cameron, North Carolina, according to Google Maps.