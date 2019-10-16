Teens tackle a 14-year-old brandishing a pistol at California school, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 14-year-old boy pointed a pistol at classmates in metal shop Tuesday morning at a Southern California high school, prompting several teens to tackle him, KCBS reported.

The others snatched away the gun in the incident at La Habra High School, KTLA reported. La Habra lies southeast of Los Angeles and north of Anaheim.

“I pick it up and I see that it’s a gun, and it has like a white handle,” student Dominic Carrillo told KCBS. “It’s kind of small, so I was just like, ‘oh.’ So I jump up and I run, and I go to the desk and I put it down. And the teacher just didn’t know what to do.”

The pistol was not loaded and police don’t think the boy intended to hurt anyone, KTLA reported. Police took the teen into custody but have not decided if he will face charges.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The school was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes following the 9:30 a.m. incident, The Orange County Register reported.

Police determined the incident was not a threat to the campus, according to the publication.