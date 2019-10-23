National

Investigation of FBI photographer’s death in creek focuses on her husband, NC cops say

A 60-year-old FBI photographer was found dead in a North Carolina creek earlier this month. Now investigators have shifted their attention to her husband.

Kathleen Polce Miller’s husband, Greg Miller, was named a “person of interest” by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, WHNT reported Tuesday.

“Investigators say he’s listed as a person (of) interest because he was the only one present when she passed away,” according to WAAF.

Miller was found Oct. 7 in the Nantahala National Forest, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The sheriff’s office later identified her as a forensic photographer from Alabama.

According to officials, her body was discovered in the Big Santeetlah area of Graham County.

Miller and her husband were at a campsite when she reportedly told him she wanted to get in the Santeetlah Creek, the News & Observer reported.

Greg Miller told investigators he found his wife in the creek after returning from the restroom, WHNT reported.

In a 911 call obtained by the Asheville Citizen-Times, he said “there was no cell service where it happened on Big Santeetlah Road” and that he “made contact with someone in a gray pickup truck who had driven up the road from near some cabins where it happened.”

During the call, which was placed around 5:17 p.m. Oct. 7, dispatchers were told a woman had fallen in the water and couldn’t get out, the newspaper reported.

Officials announced Miller’s death was being investigated from a “criminal standpoint” on Oct. 12, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Graham County Medical Examiner James Hyde told WAAY 31 the “preliminary cause of death is drowning.”

