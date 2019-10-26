Girlfriend of Kansas man who wounded 2 lawmen enters plea

This Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo provided by the Barton County Sheriff's Office in Great Bend, Kan., shows Erin Baker. Baker, the girlfriend of a Kansas man who fatally shot his father and wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers before killing himself has pleaded no contest to charges related to the case. Baker pleaded Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 to obstruction of law enforcement and aggravated child endangerment. In exchange for her plea, a third charge of interference with law enforcement was dropped. She’s expected to receive probation when she’s sentenced Dec. 18. (Barton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The girlfriend of a Kansas man who fatally shot his father and wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers before killing himself has pleaded no contest to aggravated child endangerment and obstruction of law enforcement.

Erin Baker, 27, of Ellinwood, entered the plea Friday, The Wichita Eagle reported. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of interference with law enforcement. A no contest plea means the defendant isn't disputing the charge but also isn't admitting guilt. Baker is expected to receive probation when she's sentenced Dec. 18.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation say Baker put her 7-year-old in danger by continuing a relationship with David Madden, despite knowing he was a convicted felon with a gun. Madden was under investigation for the disappearance of an Illinois woman when he died in April. Investigators have said Baker's child was present when Madden critically wounded Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy during a traffic stop.

Baker previously told KWCH-TV she was driving when Murphy pulled her over in the town of Sterling, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Wichita. She said Madden, a 37-year-old former Marine, had a gun in his lap and started shooting when Murphy approached the vehicle.

She said Madden then ordered her to drive to his house, where he got more guns and ammunition. She said she and her son got away once they dropped Madden off at the home of his father, 65-year-old Thomas Madden. That's where police say David Madden fatally shot his father, wounded the sheriff in the leg, then killed himself.

Officials alleged that Baker obstructed the investigation by leaving the scene and not attempting to contact authorities.

A judge on Friday rejected a prosecutor's request for Baker's $10,000 cash bond to remain intact, ensuring she stayed behind bars until her sentencing. She was instead released on a recognizance bond.