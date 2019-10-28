Former US Senator Kay Hagan dead at 66 after three-year battle with encephalitis

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, a one-time Capitol Hill intern who went on to become North Carolina’s first Democratic female U.S. senator, died Monday at her Greensboro home. She was 66.

Hagan died in her sleep after a three-year battle with encephalitis, caused by Powassan virus.

In 2008 the former state senator beat Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole. She lost to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

“We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning,” her family said in a statement.

“Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay.”

Before the onset of encephalitis in 2016, Hagan was genetically energetic. An exercise junkie who loved yoga and Pilates and early-morning runs, she took the same energy to politics, first as a state senator in Raleigh and then in Washington.

Tributes poured in.

“Susan and I are absolutely heartbroken by Sen. Kay Hagan’s sudden passing,” Tillis said in a statement, “and we extend our condolences and prayers to her loving family and many friends. We join all North Carolinians in remembering her dedicated and distinguished record of public service to our state and nation.”

Dole told the Observer that she was “very, very sad” and that her “thoughts and prayers are her family at this very difficult time.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., tweeted his condolences to the Hagan family, stating, “Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military friendly state.”

The family said they appreciated the tributes.

“We are deeply grateful for the support shared with our family as Kay worked to regain her strength these last few years after her illness, and we appreciate your continued prayers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.