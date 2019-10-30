A massive manatee got stuck in the sand. Rescuers needed a bulldozer to get her out

A massive manatee, which can grow to 1,300 pounds, ended up stuck on a sandy berm between two rivers, video from Georgia wildlife officials show.

More than a dozen rescuers were able to free the female manatee and get her back in the water with the help of a bulldozer, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“Manatees once used the manmade waterway to swim between the Middle and Little Back rivers. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is filling in Rifle Cut to create wetlands and enhance river flows,” Georgia DNR said.

A contractor for the Corps found the sea cow stuck, trying to reach the water, and called state wildlife officials.

Manatees are marine mammals and typically never leave the water, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

State officials and staff from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute made sure the manatee was healthy “and fitted her with a satellite transmitter,” DNR said.

A contractor on the side used a bulldozer to clear a path for the gentle giant to get to the water and rescuers used an over-sized stretcher to pulled her back to her natural aquatic, the video shows.