‘Alien’ baby? Texas couple’s creative gender reveal video is inspired by sci-fi flick

A Texas couple found a unique way to celebrate the life they will soon bring into the world and reveal the unborn baby’s gender.

Aaron Rodriguez, a videographer from Houston decided he would remake the 1979 thriller, “Alien” with friends, co-starring his wife, Melissa. The parody movie was dubbed “REVEALIEN,” and debuted Saturday night, according to his Facebook page.

While the reveal was well-received, certain details needed to be ironed out, Aaron told The Daily Mail.

“Melissa took a little convincing on the ‘Alien’ idea, she didn’t want it to be too gruesome, but once I convinced her that I could make it funny and gory she got on board,” he said, according to The Daily Mail.

In the production, their friends are sitting around the table eating when Melissa suddenly begins to cough. She’s lain across the table when her stomach makes a violent movement upward.

“My dad’s side of the family is very conservative, so we were a little worried about how it might go down — you know, showing it to grandma,” Aaron told The Daily Mail. “But luckily she was laughing and she asked us lots of questions about it afterwards.”

In the video, pink confetti sprays everywhere revealing Aaron and Melissa are having a baby girl.

Both Aaron and Melissa know video production, according to their Facebook pages. Aaron works as a videographer at the University of Houston and Melissa studied media production at the university.

Their gender reveal video received rave reviews. 'This is the best gender reveal I've ever seen," one comment read. "That was great! Congratulations!!!!," another said.





Aaron also produced a gender reveal video for friends Gus and Cynthia Forward earlier this year.

Cynthia came up with the idea, according to Fox News, but Aaron helped the couple execute their vision.

Aaron and the couple “came up with the silly idea to stage the whole thing as a draft, complete with Gus and Cynthia playing over-the-top sports owners — really egotistical and vain — and more interested in [themselves] than anything else,” Fox News reported.

The draft gender reveal video has more than 2 million views on Twitter.