You may have sent a Valentine’s Day text to your ex without knowing today. Here’s why

People all over social media say they’re receiving texts originally sent months ago, including on Valentine’s Day.

The out-of-context messages — especially for people who were in a relationship with their exes at the time — have led to some funny but awkward situations.

The late text messages are affecting smartphones across several major carriers, but the companies say there’s an explanation and you haven’t been hacked.

Sprint and T-Mobile spokespersons said the problem was the result of a maintenance update affecting multiple carriers, according to Business Insider. T-Mobile told the news site that it occurred because of a “third-party vendor issue.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An update for messaging platforms used by major carrier caused the “glitch,” Sprint told CNET. The website reported that Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are working on an effort called the “Cross Carrier Message Initiative,” which is expected to launch next year.

People were definitely confused by all the delayed texts.

On Reddit, a user said she received random texts from her boyfriend who was sitting next to her all night. Another user said his wife got a text from him asking about a party — just as they were getting ready for bed.

Others received text messages or had them sent to exes.

Oh hi! ‍♀️ Well now I got my reminder who I was dating this past Valentine’s Day. What a bizarre thing this is!! https://t.co/8FDwF9UXHo — Leslie Liberty (@hotskillet) November 7, 2019

According to this Twitter user, his relationship might’ve been doomed because of a missed text from his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

So at 2:30am, my phone decided to send a text to my ex-girlfriend....from 9 months ago. She made this really sweet video of us for Valentines Day. She thought I didn't respond so that led to, among other things, a ruined holiday.



So, you know, that's how TODAY is going — Prophet PAX SOUTH! (@PropheticDr34ms) November 7, 2019 Yep...yep...lol this is a thing that happened. Seriously, her not getting that message ruined our Valentine's. But it's all good now! Floated around in the phone ether until JUST NOW — Prophet PAX SOUTH! (@PropheticDr34ms) November 7, 2019

It was alarming for one person when she received a text that said “need help” in the middle of the night.

So at almost 1 am my time @harleyyy_rose phone received a text message NOT iMessage from me saying “need help” BUT my phone was in my living room and I was in my bedroom. And on my end there’s no record of that message. Anyone have a logical explanation?? Or are we haunted?? pic.twitter.com/Z81xLjYlug — Mami (@airelkatalina) November 7, 2019

In a statement, Sprint apologized for all the confusion, according to CNET.

“The issue was resolved not long after it occurred. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” a Sprint spokesperson told CNET.