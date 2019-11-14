The Latest: Bevin concedes in Kentucky governor’s race

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin discusses the upcoming recanvass of the Governor's race in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the Kentucky governor’s race (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor’s race.

Bevin made the dramatic announcement Thursday at the state Capitol on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

Bevin tried to nationalize his race for reelection, touting his close ties to President Donald Trump. Beshear kept his focus on state issues like education, health care and pensions.

Bevin faced a growing chorus of state Republicans urging him to accept the results of the recanvass unless he can point to evidence of substantial voter fraud. Beshear had already declared victory and has been preparing to become governor in December.

1 a.m.

Election officials across Kentucky are preparing to double-check vote totals that show Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.

Bevin has refused to concede last week’s election and requested Thursday’s recanvass. He acknowledges it’s highly unlikely the outcome will change after checking to ensure results were tallied correctly.

Bevin’s options after that include contesting the election, which could put the outcome in the hands of state lawmakers

Beshear, the state attorney general, has declared victory and begun preparing to become governor next month.

The Associated Press hasn’t declared a winner, in keeping with its policy not to call races close enough to go to a recount. Although Kentucky's recount law doesn't apply to a governor's election, the AP is applying that same standard here.