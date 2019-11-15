Authorities: Teen kills 2, shoots 3 at California school

Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Valencia High School during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. AP Photo

Investigators are trying to determine why a 16-year-old suspect pulled a gun at a Los Angeles-area high school campus, killing two students and wounding three before turning the gun on himself.

The boy is hospitalized in critical condition after Thursday morning’s attack at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, which took place on the boy’s 16th birthday.

Authorities say the boy pulled the gun from his backpack and began shooting students apparently at random in an attack that lasted just 16 seconds.

The FBI says it doesn’t appear the boy was motivated by ideology or terrorism and he seems to have acted alone.

Friends and neighbors say the boy showed no previous signs of violence. They call him a bright, quiet teen involved with the Boy Scouts and other activities.