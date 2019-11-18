Teen jumps off airport terminal roof as he runs from cops, Oklahoma police say

A 16-year-old trying to elude police jumped from a roof at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma on Monday and broke his legs, KFOR said.

The teen was wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree burglary out of Cleveland County and arrived about 1:40 p.m. at the Oklahoma City airport on a United Airlines flight from Houston, KOCO 5 reported. Deputies were going to pick up the teen after his flight arrived, KOCO 5 said.

Police, according to multiple outlets, said they believe the teen had an inkling that he would be arrested and “slipped through a crack in the jet bridge to get away,” KOKH reported.

“During the chase, the teenager gained access to a roof from a mechanical room, where a maintenance employee was working, jumped onto ... (another) jet bridge and then into a construction zone on the ground,” airport officials said to KOCO 5.

Afterthe teen made it to the top of the terminal building, he “attempted to jump to the ground and injured both legs when landing,” KFOR said.

Police took him to the hospital for treatment, multiple outlets report.