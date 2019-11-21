Country star Sam Hunt, who sings ‘Drinkin’ Too Much,’ charged with DUI in Tennessee

Country music singer Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for doing what one of his well-known songs suggests — “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

Hunt was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container after police received reports of a wrong-way driver in Nashville. According to an arrest affidavit, he blew a .173 — more than twice the legal driving limit.

FILE - This May 20, 2018, file photo shows Sam Hunt accepting the award for top country song for “Body Like A Back Road” at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violation of the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road. Hunt was arrested Thursday morning about 6:30 a.m., booked into jail and released from jail on a $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

“Once the stop was initiated and contact made, there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant as well as bloodshot and watery eyes,” the affidavit states. “There were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Police said Hunt crossed the center divide multiple times and “had difficulty staying in the lane of travel” before they pulled him over.

When they did, he tried to hand officers his credit card and passport instead of his driver’s license, which was sitting on his lap, according to the affidavit.

Hunt reportedly admitted to having been drinking.

After 20 minutes of observation and two breath tests, police said he “showed numerous signs of impairment.”

The country singer was booked at the Davidson County Jail around 6:30 a.m. under a $2,500 bond, jail records show. He was released shortly after 9 a.m., and his next court date is Jan. 17.