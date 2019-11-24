Chihuahua puts car in reverse and rides away while owners pump gas, Louisiana cops say

A dog tried to put its driving skills to the test in Louisiana.

A couple was pumping gas in Slidell when their 5-pound Chihuahua somehow put their car in reverse, the Slidell Police Department said Friday.

The SUV and dog rolled backward out of the gas station, across four lanes of traffic and into another gas station across the street before stopping, police said.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” the police department said on Twitter.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

There were only minor injuries, police said.

️We Can’t Make This Stuff Up️



A couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Blvd. A 5 pound chihuahua somehow put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over a 4 lane road and came to rest at the gas station across the street. Only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/msfrC5mApB — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) November 23, 2019

“Was he licensed?” One user asked on Twitter.

“Give him a ticket,” another said.

The chihuahua isn’t the only dog that took its owners car for a spin last week.

A black lab in Florida was caught on camera Thursday doing donuts for almost an hour in a cul-de-sac, McClatchy news group reported.