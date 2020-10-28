Security guard stabbed 27 times after asking sisters to wear masks, Chicago cops say

Two sisters are accused of stabbing a security guard 27 times after he asked them to wear masks inside the Chicago shoe store where he was working.

The 32-year-old guard is in critical condition at a hospital, according to police spokeswoman Karie James, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Police say Jessica Hill, 21, and her sister Jayla Hill, 18, attacked the guard on Sunday, The AP reported.

Cook County prosecutors say the guard asked the women to wear masks and use hand sanitizer, and they refused, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The guard reached toward Jayla Hill’s cell phone when she said she was calling someone to “kick his a--,” according to the outlet. Jessica Hill then allegedly threw a trash can into the face of the guard, who is 6-foot-5, and both sisters started punching him.

Jessica Hill is accused of stabbing him in his arms, neck and back, according to the Sun Times.

“It’s the complete randomness of this. That’s terrifying for a community,” Judge Mary Catherine Marubio said Tuesday, WTTW reported. Marubio ordered the women, who are facing attempted murder charges, to be held without bail.

The guard was treated for puncture wounds and won’t require stitches, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The sisters’ attorney said the stabbing “was self-defense and that both women suffered from bipolar disorder,” the publication reported.

Illinois, which has had more than 9,800 coronavirus deaths as of Oct. 28, has a statewide mandate requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

