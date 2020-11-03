Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Another two lots of a diabetes drug recalled for having too much of a carcinogen

Nostrum Laboratories announced Monday that two lots of its version of Type 2 diabetes drug metformin has too much of the carcinogen NDMA.

Nostrum becomes the latest of many drug makers, most recently Marksans Pharma Limited of India last month, to recall their metformin because the NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) content surpasses the FDA’s daily limit.

This covers 100-tablet bottles of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets, lot Nos. MET200101 and MET200301, both with expiration date 05/2022. Consumers should keep taking their metformin until their doctor or another medical professional comes up with another course of treatment.

Consumers with medical questions regarding the recall can email Nostrum at quality@nostrumpharma.com or call the company at 816-308-4941 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

November 03, 2020 5:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service