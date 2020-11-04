‘This can’t be right.’ SC woman screams in store after scratching off lottery ticket

Impulse purchases aren’t generally considered the best financial decisions — but it worked out extraordinarily well for one South Carolina woman.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, told S.C. Education Lottery officials she wasn’t feeling particularly lucky that day, and almost didn’t buy a ticket.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said.

Waiting in line at a Lake City convenience store, she made the split-second decision to play after the person in front of her bought a ticket.

Her ticket ended up being worth $250,000.

As she scratched off her Fabulous Fortunes ticket in the car, she thought, “This can’t be right.”

She rushed back into the Refuel store on N. Ron McNair Blvd. and scanned the ticket to verify how much she had won.

A message popped up telling her to pick up her check at the lottery office in Columbia, she says — and then she started screaming.

“It was my first time ever winning anything.”

Her odds of nabbing a top prize in the $10 Fabulous Fortunes game was 1 in 780,000, according to lottery officials.

There are still three top prizes left to win in the game.