Infant with needle marks tests positive for heroin, is on life support, Texas cops say

A 2-month-old girl with needle marks on her skin tested positive for heroin, Texas police say.

The infant was on life support Tuesday at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth after police say they responded to a home in San Angelo on Sunday and found her unresponsive.

They transported the child to a local hospital while performing lifesaving measures on her, police said.

Medical staff discovered “injection sites” on the baby’s head and extremities, according to police, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Because the baby was in serious condition, she was taken about 225 miles northeast to Fort Worth for medical care.

According to police, the baby’s 21-year-old mother Destiney Harbour gave birth birth at the home in late August. The baby hadn’t received any “formal medical care,” police said.

Harbour’s mother, Christin Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, helped care for the infant at the home, according to police.

Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin, meth, marijuana and pills inside the residence.

Harbour, Bradley and Smock were charged with first-degree injury to a child.

