Infant and parents injured after stolen truck crashes into their car, Texas police say

A husband and wife and their 2-month-old son were hospitalized following a crash involving a stolen truck, according to Texas police and media reports.

The incident happened Friday after police say a man stole a Ford F-250 from a gas station in Guadalupe County, KSAT reported.

The man, identified by deputies as 48-year-old David Sauceda, led police on a 20-minute chase into San Antonio’s Bexar County, News4SA reported.

He eventually crashed the stolen truck into three vehicles and was arrested at the scene, KSAT reported.

The crash injured Tom and Priscilla Garcia, both 32, and their 2-month-old son, Max, according to News4SA. The baby sustained brain damage and broken bones in his face, and Priscilla Garcia suffered a broken spine and ribs, a family member told News4SA.

Tom Garcia was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital Tuesday, according to his sister Mari Martinez.

“It just makes me upset that my brother has to endure this now because of this senseless act of this individual,” Martinez told the news station. “This reckless individual stole a vehicle from Guadalupe County and led police officers in a high-speed chase, and it ended in tragedy. Something horrific happened because of it.”

In a Facebook post, Martinez said “the darkness of such a devastating circumstance is being lifted with the love and support of our friends, family, and community.”

Jail records show Sauceda was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was being held in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Sauceda has been arrested 35 times since 1990 on charges that include assault, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, according to jail records.

