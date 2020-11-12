Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Singer The Weeknd is ‘ecstatic’ about headlining 2021 Super Bowl halftime show

Three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Rob Grabowski Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

“Starboy” crooner The Weeknd is headed to the Super Bowl stage as headliner of the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday.

The big game will broadcast live from Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement, according to People magazine. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.,”

This is a developing story.

