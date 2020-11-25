Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Cyclospora causes recall of organic herb sold by Publix, Kroger, Target and others

Cyclospora found by the Florida Department of Agriculture ignited a run of organic basil recalls that hit the store brands of some of the nation’s biggest grocery sellers, an FDA-posted recall notice announced Tuesday night.

Not that most of those grocers were in a hurry to tell consumers about it.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the websites of Kroger, Albertson’s, Safeway, Food Lion, The Fresh Market and Target didn’t list the recalls of organic basil sold under their house brands.

While Publix’s Greenwise brand wasn’t involved, the company did list the That’s Tasty organic basil sold at Publix. That’s Tasty is owned by Shenandoah Growers, which made all the organic basil being recalled.

Tuesday’s notice didn’t say in whose brand the state of Florida discovered cyclospora. But when Southeastern Grocers — the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Harveys and BI-LO — announced the recall of its Naturally Better organic basil Friday, it said that cyclospora was found on it.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The CDC describes symptoms of cyclospora infection as including “watery diarrhea (most common); loss of appetite; weight loss; cramping; bloating; increased gas; nausea; and fatigue.” Without treatment, these maladies can hang around for a month or longer.

What’s been recalled:

Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise, 4-ounce, 2.5-ounce and 0.5-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV14334E297 and PV14334B296.

nature’s promise basil label.jpg
Nature’s Promise Organic Basil FDA

The Fresh Market, 0.5-ounce clamshells, lot No. PV14334C296.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Kroger’s Simple Truth, 3-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV64308B294 and PV64308D297.

Simple truth organic basil label.jpg
Simple Truth Organic Basil FDA

O Organics, house brand at Albertson’s, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and others, 0.66-ounce and 4.0-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV14334C297 and PV14334E297.

O Organics basil label.jpg
O Organics Organic Basil FDA

Southeastern Grocers’ Naturally Better, 0.5 clamshells, lot Nos. PV64308C296, PV64308A300, PV64308D300.

Naturally Better Organic Basil_fitted.png
SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Fresh Cut Basil Southeastern Grocers

Target’s Good & Gather, 0.5-ounce clamshells, lot No. PV64308E304.

That’s Tasty, 2-ounce and 3-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV64308E295, PV64308E296, PV64308A298.

That’s Tasty organic basil label.jpg
That’s Tasty Organic Basil FDA

Wild Harvest, 0.25-ounce, 2-ounce and 4-ounce clamshells, lot No. PV14334C296.

These should be thrown out or returned to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Shenandoah Growers at 844-896-6939, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern time.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

November 25, 2020 5:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service